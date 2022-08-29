Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,435 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,435 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $47,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $40.29 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

