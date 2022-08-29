Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 552,609 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,407,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 552,609 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of Simply Good Foods worth $53,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 333,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 38,574 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.80. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

