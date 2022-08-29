Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,658 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,658 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $58,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 676,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,098,000 after purchasing an additional 238,956 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 413,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 324,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 137,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PJT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PJT opened at $72.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 9.88%. Research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 25.77%.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

