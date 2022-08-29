Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 235,893 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,464,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,893 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Universal Electronics worth $45,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5,684.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $23.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Electronics Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

