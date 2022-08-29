Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167,739 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of First Financial Bankshares worth $40,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN opened at $43.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

