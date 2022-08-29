Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $41,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $215,229,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after buying an additional 161,789 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $22,435,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,819,000 after buying an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,853.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 123,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $210.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

