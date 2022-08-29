E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 167 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $231.27 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

