E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

