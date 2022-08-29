E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.85. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

