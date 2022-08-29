E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $100.91 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $186.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

