E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day moving average is $125.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

