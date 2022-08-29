E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $328,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 557,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 78,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $693,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 607,456 shares of company stock worth $67,309,037 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $123.03 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.07. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

