E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,717.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 450,886 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after buying an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 178,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Insider Transactions at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.