E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $40,117,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 23,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

