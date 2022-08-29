E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 22 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 0.7 %

ASML stock opened at $506.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $515.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $570.26. The stock has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.