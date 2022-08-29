Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,402. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $88.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,076,044.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $1,076,044.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $70,700.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,451 shares in the company, valued at $220,467.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 29.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,308,000 after buying an additional 603,323 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Duolingo by 73.5% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after buying an additional 482,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Recommended Stories

