Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $60.29. 6,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,118. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

