Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.85

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 1569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DCT shares. JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -150.63, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $50,103.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

