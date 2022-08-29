DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of DRW Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 890,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

