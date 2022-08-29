DRW Securities LLC Sells 261,187 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

DRW Securities LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261,187 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 589.2% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 566,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,697. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.70.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

