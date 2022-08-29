DRW Securities LLC Raises Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 70,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,000.

AIA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.25. 10,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,578. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $85.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

