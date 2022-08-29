DRW Securities LLC Invests $633,000 in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,653,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,485,000 after buying an additional 3,610,410 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after buying an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,465,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. 29,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,875,957. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

