DRW Securities LLC Decreases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DRW Securities LLC cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,539. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $204.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is -221.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

