DRW Securities LLC Buys 2,690 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Nokia Oyj Cuts Dividend

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.82. The company had a trading volume of 939,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669,277. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

Featured Articles

