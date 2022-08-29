DRW Securities LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,250,000. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $529.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,375. The stock has a market cap of $495.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.89.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

