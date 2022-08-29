Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) to Issue $0.06 Dividend

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

DRETF opened at $14.43 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

