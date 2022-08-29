Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

