Dotmoovs (MOOV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $416,387.00

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $416,387.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dotmoovs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085310 BTC.

About Dotmoovs

MOOV is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotmoovs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dotmoovs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dotmoovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dotmoovs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.