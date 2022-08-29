Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.06.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $138.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.