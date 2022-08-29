Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Dividend 15 Split Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE DFN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.99. 288,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$769.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.12. Dividend 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$6.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83.
About Dividend 15 Split
