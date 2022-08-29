Dividend 15 Split Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Dividend 15 Split Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE DFN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.99. 288,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$769.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.12. Dividend 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$6.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.83.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

