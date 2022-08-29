DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) One Day Volume Tops $11,487.00

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. During the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a total market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003925 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00129813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00084635 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Profile

DISCIPLINA is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

According to CryptoCompare, "Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is "DSC" and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation "DSCP" is for CryptoCompare.com only. "

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

