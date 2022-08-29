Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $101.14

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.14, but opened at $103.76. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $103.56, with a volume of 309 shares.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average is $90.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Further Reading

