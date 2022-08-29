Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

