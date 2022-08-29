Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading 4.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $140.08 and last traded at $139.83. 46,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,836,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.93.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

