DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
DHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Shares of DHX opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $254.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
