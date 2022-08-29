dFuture Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (DFT)

dFuture (DFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, dFuture has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One dFuture coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dFuture has a total market capitalization of $104,142.16 and $20,633.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00030887 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About dFuture

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

dFuture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dFuture should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.