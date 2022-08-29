dForce (DF) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

dForce (DF) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. dForce has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $789,572.00 worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087700 BTC.

dForce is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 430,532,332 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce’s official website is dforce.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

