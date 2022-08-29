Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the July 31st total of 1,185,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 543.5 days.

Dexus Price Performance

Shares of Dexus stock remained flat at 6.39 during trading on Monday. Dexus has a fifty-two week low of 5.77 and a fifty-two week high of 8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.21.

Get Dexus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.