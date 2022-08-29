Deutsche eMark Market Capitalization Reaches $32,488.51 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 51.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $32,488.51 and $18.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 1,733.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

