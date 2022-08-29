Desjardins Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$63.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.60.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATD traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$57.14. 437,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,673. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$60.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17. The company has a market cap of C$58.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.