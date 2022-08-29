Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,819,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,960 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.45% of Denison Mines worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Denison Mines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 4.8% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in Denison Mines by 2.5% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,781,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,650,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines Stock Up 14.0 %

Denison Mines Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 449,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,726. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.