Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

NYSE DELL opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.26.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $68,764,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

