Dego Finance (DEGO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.50 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00009032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $15.42 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086841 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance.

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

