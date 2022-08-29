DeFine Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (DFA)

DeFine (DFA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. DeFine has a market cap of $6.34 million and $818,835.00 worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFine coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFine has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 602% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.02149461 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About DeFine
DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform.
Buying and Selling DeFine
Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.