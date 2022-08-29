Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Down 58.2% in August

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 58.2% from the July 31st total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Deep Yellow stock remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 139,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,967. Deep Yellow has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

