DDKoin (DDK) Market Capitalization Achieves $85,815.76

DDKoin (DDK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $85,815.76 and approximately $493.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007321 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008068 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005234 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004720 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

