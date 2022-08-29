Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00004193 BTC on exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.01 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,180.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004031 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00133997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085399 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

