Davidson Investment Advisors Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 127,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,179,000. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.05% of Trimble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Trimble by 715.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $957,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

TRMB stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.64. 5,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

