Davidson Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 153.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,136 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.8% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $192.30. 28,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

