Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,382.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total transaction of $65,640.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,382.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,641,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.28 and a 200-day moving average of $176.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.37.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

