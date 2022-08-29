Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 2,546 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,768,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,071,000 after purchasing an additional 244,300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 76,889 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,675. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average is $74.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

